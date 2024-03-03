'AITA for not wanting to name my son 'Braxtley'? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.' UPDATED

blanketstatement5 says:

Baby names are 2 yes 1 no. NTA.

Update from OP the next day:

I wanna say: MY WIFE IS NOT “TRASHY”! I was angry last night and made her out to be a backwoods hick! This isn’t true and was my emotions getting the best of me! She is the kindest, most patient, and frankly attractive person I know! We butt heads sometimes but we ALWAYS make up and come out better cause of it!

After getting my anger out and working in my garage to cool off, I had a serious discussion with her where I apologized because I DID raise my voice a bit when she was being adamant about the name! I told her my feelings and had a real heart to heart with her!