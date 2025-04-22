'AITA for not wanting to sign a postnup after 20 years of marriage?'

I know a postnup would also benefit me in that I would protect my residence, my 401K, and any future alimony payments. But the distrust is so hurtful that I think at this point I would rather divorce.

I wouldn’t touch his properties but would demand to have him refinance to remove me from the loan on the rental property. I just don’t think I can get over the distrust and loss of self-respect if I were to sign a postnup after 20 years of marriage. It just makes me feel like such a doormat.

What would you do in this situation? Am I thinking about this wrong and not seeing his side? Am I being inconsiderate since the rental income would be his lifeline if we were to get divorced?