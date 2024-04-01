Couple plans to use family money put aside for a wedding to buy a house, 'it wasn't well received.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting to use my wedding money to buy a house?"

Me (31f) and my dear fiancé “Greg” (32m) have finally gotten our lives together. He received a big promotion at his job a few months ago, and I’ve finally gotten my career off the ground. We’ve almost cleared up our student loans, and our general debt and are finally ready to work towards buying a house.

The only issue is, that at best, we’d be five years away from being able to afford a down payment and all the other related fees. On the other hand, now that we’ve cleared up our debt, we’re finally ready to get married and start our lives together. But given that we just got out of debt, we can’t justify throwing a huge party that’ll put us right back into some form of debt.