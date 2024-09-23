'AITA for offering cash instead of my labor as a baker for a wedding gift? My cousin was upset.'

springbean97 wrote:

NTA, she said herself that $250 wouldn’t even cover the deposit for the kind of cake she wanted.

She basically wants you to bake a cake that is hundreds of dollars more than what you are willing to spend on a wedding gift that we can all assume will have to be meticulously decorated based on her “vision”, and it’s not going to be perfect to her in the end, anyway. You are dodging a raging migraine with this one from what I can tell.

OK_Conversation9750 wrote:

"She said it would barely cover a deposit for the kind of cake she would want."

So she was expecting you to gift her a cake that was over $1000? Not to mention your labor, etc.