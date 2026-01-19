'AITA for only doing the bare minimum babysitting?'

Did I put them to sleep? Nope. Did I make them a snack rather than let them use the stove? Yes. Did I keep the little one from drawing on the walls while his older brother played fortnite and the middle kid watched "Stranger Things" with me. Nope. I kept them alive.

My sister got home a little after one AM. Nephew was still playing Fortnite. Middle kid and I were still binging Stranger Things. Little was passed out on their bed. I got up and left. I've been hearing about it for a few days now about how irresponsible I am. That 12 is too young for such a scary show. That my nephew has limited screen time. That they still haven't got the drawings off the walls.