'AITA for only doing the bare minimum babysitting?'

My sister 38, invited me over for a family meal. Our parents were there too. After dinner my mom and I helped clean up while my dad and brother-in-law watched my nieces and nephew. Afterwards, my parents left. Then my sister and brother-in-law asked me if I could watch the kids for an hour while they went for a quick errand. I agreed.
They got very dressed up for errands but I didn't ask. They've done this before. I didn't usually have anything going on so I don't really mind. Today I was clear that I had plans and one hour was my limit.
My sister agreed to one hour. After an hour I called and she didn't answer. Half an hour later I texted my friends and said I couldn't make it. Then I proceeded to keep the kids alive. I felt I owed her that as family.
Did I put them to sleep? Nope. Did I make them a snack rather than let them use the stove? Yes. Did I keep the little one from drawing on the walls while his older brother played fortnite and the middle kid watched "Stranger Things" with me. Nope. I kept them alive.
My sister got home a little after one AM. Nephew was still playing Fortnite. Middle kid and I were still binging Stranger Things. Little was passed out on their bed. I got up and left. I've been hearing about it for a few days now about how irresponsible I am. That 12 is too young for such a scary show. That my nephew has limited screen time. That they still haven't got the drawings off the walls.
My parents are getting involved as well. I really don't care. I was told one hour. I agreed to one hour. I feel that I did a great job for one hour. Not really my problem after that. So four people think I'm being an ahole. Three kids had a great night. And I think they won't try it again.
itsbilbobch said:
NTA. In fact, so NTA that I really don't know how your parents could be getting involved without immediately taking your side.
Ok-Eye1638 said:
NTA. Your sister knew what she was doing, she just doesn’t like the consequences of her actions.
retiredcatchair said:
NTA, but possibly someone who'll go far in life.
Minute-Frame-8060 said:
1 am is incredibly rude and irresponsible. NTA, it doesn't sound like money was involved so you went above and beyond in that not only were the kids alive, but present and accounted for! I hope all three were super tired and grumpy for their parents for days while also going on and on about how much fun they had with you!
Samwry said:
NTA. This would go great on a "malicious compliance." Another tactic would be to tell them, "I AM leaving in an hour. If you aren't home, the 12 year old will be in charge."
Bookaholicforever said:
NTA. I would just tell your parents and sister that if they try to pull that again, you will stuff the kids full of sugar, introduce them all to a show filled with of swearing, and let them completely trash the house. And then I would say to your sister “actually never mind. You’re a liar and now I know that you can’t be trusted, I will never watch the kids again.”
lovescarats said:
NTA, but if I were you I would decline any invitation to her home.