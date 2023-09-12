'AITA for only paying for my wife and I at a restaurant?' UPDATED.

Splitting the check at a restaurant can be a famously tense situation...

When a conflicted husband consulted the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the A$%hole" about a conflict with his wife at a restaurant, people were there to help.

"AITA for only paying for my wife and I at a restaurant?"

I (24m) and my wife (24f) are a newlywed couple. My wife has 4 friends who she has been really close with since high school. For a celebration my wife decided to go to an expensive steak house.

The day comes and we go in separate cars there. We all eat and my wife slides the bill (700+) and proceeds to say. “The man should always pay for the wife and her friends.”

I laugh awkwardly saying why. She says because I’m the man. I tell her that the only other person I would pay for would be you and me.