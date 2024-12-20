'AITA for only paying for myself during a Christmas meal with friends? They were helping cover one mom.'

NTA, I was in a similar situation but I saw the writing on the wall. Once I saw the kids stroll in I piped up to the waiter and said I’d be getting a separate check for my food. Everyone else was confused and I told them I knew exactly what was about to happen next.

You’re going to ask to Split this X ways when there are Y number of People.

Their response was hysterical… “well you can’t expect to split the check with children can you?” To which I replied, “no, and that’s why I’m getting my own check”