Man who raised sister refuses to care for father's secret love child. 'Every mention of that kid made her cry.' AITA?

I called the woman again and threatened her with legal action if she kept harassing my sister. Now she’s calling my aunts and uncles, telling them all that I am vindictive and cruel.

mavenmim

NTA. You don't owe any obligation to your dad's gf or her child, even though she is your half-sister. You don't have to step into your Dad's shoes and provide emotionally or financially, like they used to in the middle ages.

But you need to get your sister some therapy, as she seems to have very insecure attachments despite your consistent input, and that will make her vulnerable in her adult relationships if it is not addressed.

onlytexts

So why hasn't your sister seen a therapist? One day you might marry, and she will be a mess.

NTA but get her some professional help for her anxiety.