'AITA for ordering alcohol on a solo trip?' 'A family of 5 got seated at my table.'

I'm currently on a Solo trip in Tenerife, All inclusive to save having to look for places to eat by myself. The hotel has club style seating, meaning that all tables are tables of 8 and people get sat together, apparently it's to encourage a sense of community and conversation...
Last night, I was seated first and had a glass of wine. A family of 5 got seated at my table. 2 adults and 3 Children. The mother turned to me and said "we do not wish to expose our children to women drinking alcohol."
I smiled and said perhaps they should ask to move tables if it was an issue, but I would be drinking the wine. They noticed I was on my own and made passive aggressive comments about this.
I went up to get food and on return the wine had disappeared, a waiter came over and asked to see my wristband (for the all inclusive) and said the family had told them I was underage and must have sneaked away from my parents. He was very apologetic and returned with a fresh glass of wine just as the family came back with their food.
AITA for then requesting the waiter brought me the full bottle along with a couple of shots of vodka? - the family stormed out the restaurant when I drank the shots as they arrived at the table!
Traditional_Fan_2655 said:
NTA. They shouldn't visit restaurants that serve alcohol if it is so against their principles for them to see others imbibe.
what-tf1 said:
NTA, amazing move.
iamasturdlevinson said:
NTA. And I have a feeling they are the type of preachy twats to purposely sit with you just to lecture and guilt-trip. If they are teetotalers who are offended just being in the presence of an alcoholic beverage, they are morons to go to an all-inclusive vacation resort.
What were they expecting? How do they handle eating in restaurants? Weddings? Other social events? Maybe someday they will finally learn to mind their own business.
spaceylaceygirl said:
NTA - they don't want their kids exposed to women drinking alcohol? Cool, feel free to pretend I'm a dude then, cheers!
Acrobatic_Increase69 said:
NTA. They don’t get to dictate how you enjoy your holiday. If they want to avoid their kids seeing people drink alcohol they should never leave the house.
rocking_womble said:
NTA and I feel sorry for those kids and the misogynistic, backward home environment they're being brought up in...
MtnMoose307 said:
NTA, but the parents are sanctimonious idiots. If they don't want to expose their kids to women doing adult activities, they need to brainwash them at home.
Rude-Manufacturer635 said:
NTA. You’re on this solo trip and within your rights to have some drinks. How weak does someone have to be that they’re going to try to police the actions of other adults?