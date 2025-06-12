'AITA for ordering alcohol on a solo trip?' 'A family of 5 got seated at my table.'

"AITA for ordering alcohol?"

I'm currently on a Solo trip in Tenerife, All inclusive to save having to look for places to eat by myself. The hotel has club style seating, meaning that all tables are tables of 8 and people get sat together, apparently it's to encourage a sense of community and conversation...

Last night, I was seated first and had a glass of wine. A family of 5 got seated at my table. 2 adults and 3 Children. The mother turned to me and said "we do not wish to expose our children to women drinking alcohol."

I smiled and said perhaps they should ask to move tables if it was an issue, but I would be drinking the wine. They noticed I was on my own and made passive aggressive comments about this.