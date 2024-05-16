'AITA for paying for my daughter's wedding?' 'A relative spilled the beans at dinner.'

I thought I was doing everyone a favor by covering the wedding and protecting them from the truth about the money's origin, but now I'm not so sure. AITA for trying to keep the peace but instead causing a family rift?

Forward-Wear7913 said:

NTA. Your family members are a little extreme. It’s not like this money is proceeds from a crime. You won at gambling. You are also not responsible for the decisions an addict makes. It sounds like the family members like to blame everyone else rather than holding him accountable for his own behavior.

H_Lunulata said: