'AITA for picking my college friend’s wedding over my childhood friend’s wedding?' EDITED 5X

Miami told me her wedding date first at a group dinner but did not put a deposit. I inform Dallas the next day, who then tells me she was planning for the same day. There isn’t much overlap in the weddings as far as mutual friends; however, me and another girl are bridesmaids for both.

After hearing this, Dallas tried to pick the week before Miamis wedding, but it ended up getting booked. So her only option was the same day as Miami (according to her). Dallas then put the deposit first. She then informed me and my other friend since we’re invited to both weddings as bridesmaids. My other friend tells her immediately she’s going to Miami’s wedding because they’re childhood friends.