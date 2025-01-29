Bride-to-be secretly plans wedding after fiancé refuses to discuss it due to past marriage trauma. AITA?

Tony (26M) was also in the same boat as Damien. Most guys around my age weren’t ready to be serious and become a step parent. I don’t blame them, I understood that 21 year old guys didn’t want that. So I started to date older.

A few weeks before my 22nd birthday I met David (M35 at the time) on a dating app. He lived 2.5 hours away, but when we met after a couple weeks of texting, it was love at first site. Our connection was electric and I genuinely loved his personality.

It also helped that he was extremely attractive and well settled. He loved that I had a kid. He always wanted a kid, but he never got around to it. He separated from his ex wife a year prior, and she never wanted kids so it was a problem with them.