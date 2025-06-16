'AITA for poking fun at my cousin’s divorce?' 'She insulted MY wedding.'

"AITA for poking fun at my cousin’s divorce after she insulted my wedding?"

I (29F) got married at 20. My husband and I were young, desperately in love, and super broke. I was never one to want a big wedding, so we kept it small. I will admit- my cousin (36F) helped a ton with the decorations.

I’m not one to be super into that stuff, I was fine with it just looking a little plain, but she wanted to make the day special for me and I appreciated it. I sang her praises the entire day, paid her for helping me after the fact, and literally made a speech the day of the wedding how grateful I was for her.

I should also note she got married a few months before me in an extremely lavish, extremely expensive wedding. Her wedding day was actually perfect and everyone still talks about it. However, she got divorced about 4 years ago.