'AITA for poking fun at my cousin’s divorce?' 'She insulted MY wedding.'

I (29F) got married at 20. My husband and I were young, desperately in love, and super broke. I was never one to want a big wedding, so we kept it small. I will admit- my cousin (36F) helped a ton with the decorations.
I’m not one to be super into that stuff, I was fine with it just looking a little plain, but she wanted to make the day special for me and I appreciated it. I sang her praises the entire day, paid her for helping me after the fact, and literally made a speech the day of the wedding how grateful I was for her.
I should also note she got married a few months before me in an extremely lavish, extremely expensive wedding. Her wedding day was actually perfect and everyone still talks about it. However, she got divorced about 4 years ago.
I’m unsure what has caused this, but now any time we are together she makes fun of my wedding. She mocks how small it was, she mocks how corny the venue was, she insults my bridesmaids and my husbands family and how “useless” they were the day of. I normally don’t react because honestly I don’t care about her opinion.
However, today we are at a large Father’s Day gathering with all my family. From the second she saw me, she started ragging on my wedding to her new boyfriend. I’m not sure but something in my brain just flipped and I said back to her “well at least I’m still married.”
EVERYONE in my family is upset with me. They said I went below the belt with that comment, but absolutely no one has ever checked her for insulting me over and over and over. AITA?
ShaHocks said:
NTA. You can only be pushed so far until you react. She’s clearly jealous of the success of your marriage and has resorted to insulting your wedding to cope with her feelings. Pathetic. Stick to your guns.
jrm1102 said:
NTA - she kept pushing, and she pushed too far.
Illustrious-Unit-636 said:
NTA they have a favorite and that’s all there is to it. I’m happy you finally pushed back.
PreferenceSeparate11 said:
NTA. This wasn't a one off, she has been doing this for years. You needed to shut it down. My mom got divorced in the 80s. She had 7 sisters all older. They were all still married to their spouses. They were always complaining about their spouses at gatherings when it was just us girls.
Most of them had very toxic marriages. They used to demean my mom about how she couldn't keep a marriage going. Broke a sacred covenant blah blah blah. I finally lost it at a Thanksgiving dinner. Staying married to an arsehole doesn't make you a better person.
RelievingFart said:
NTA. Keep it up. If your family don't like it, tell them you were just stating the obvious...besides, your wedding was 8 years ago, why is she still harping on about it?
FrannyFray said:
NTA. If she can dish it, she better learn to take it.
SafeWord9999 said:
Why is your wedding playing rent free in her mind several years on? It’s WEIRD.
Remarkable_Buyer4625 said:
NTA - I think you solved the problem. lol. She’s unlikely to say that again.