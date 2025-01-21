'AITA for potentially breaking up my aunt's marriage by calling her out to the family?' UPDATED 2X

The internet did not hold back one bit.

xxpanda7 wrote:

NTA. She was estranged for a reason, and she made that abundantly clear to you and Gary. I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm glad you're in therapy!

JollyGeanGiant83 wrote:

NTA. Your aunt added more trouble to your life when what you needed was stability and affection. You didn't break up their marriage. It turns out their marriage was based on a lie (that Judy appeared to be a decent human being) and Gary is now correcting that.

Judy destroyed her own marriage and unfortunately you had to witness it. It sounds like Gary is a good guy though, I hope you can keep him in your life. More supportive and caring people always welcome!