'AITA for potentially putting my sisters newborn baby at risk?'

"AITA for potentially putting my sister's newborn baby at risk?"

I, 21F, have been taking care of my older sister's (27F) dog for the past month. I struggle a lot with mental issues and have been since I was 14. I’ve always been the "therapist" of the family since I could remember...whenever my siblings needed to vent or needed someone’s shoulder to cry on, I was aways there.

However, they were never there for me in return, which obviously, led to me bottling up my emotions. Whenever I need to vent, it’s met with hostility, judgement and annoyance...but, I take it because I love my siblings so much and we’re all very close.