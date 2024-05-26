Son, fearful of upsetting his parents, asks; 'AITA for preferring my wife's family?'

She was like '???' It took me some time to really fathom that this is just how they are and that family relationships like this are possible. Anyways, from the very start they treated me like a member of the family and I feel very comfortable and enjoy spending time with them.

I used to feel guilty for spending more time with my wife's family than mine. It changed when our kid got seriously sick and nearly died. My wife's family stepped up and did all in their power to help us without overstepping.

Meanwhile, my mom acted like the main character, constantly calling my wife for updates and crying, expecting us to console her while my dad shut out and drank. I understand everyone reacts to stress differently, but this situation really made me realize what example I want to set for my kid.