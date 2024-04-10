Pregnant wife tells husband he cares more about grieving best friend than her. AITA?

She said that she needs me at home to help her because she doesn't want to go against doctor's orders and try to do too much. She told me that her and the baby need to be my #1 priority right now, not Bryan.

I told her that I am trying to juggle everything and I understand she needs my help but Bryan is at the lowest point in his life and I need to be there for him. She told me I don't "need" to be there for him, I am making a choice to be there for him instead of being at home taking care of her needs.