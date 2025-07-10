'AITA for prioritizing my daughter over my partner's niece? My partner's mom is furious.'

Hello. I (28F) have been with my partner (30M) for quite some time now. I have a daughter with my previous partner and she's 5 yo now. Let's call her Mina. And I have twins (1M) with my current partner. A little background.
Ever since I live with my current partner, I help around the house. Since, we're both looking for a decent job, we don't have much for food so we eat on the main house where we're living right now. My partner's niece (7F) come to the main house as usual and I always, take note: always, help my partner's niece to get her food, give her water.
I'm really not complaining about it. I love serving the people that I love. My partner's parents went home from abroad and we (as in all of the family members) went for a trip outside our town and we ate at a local restaurant where we rode a boat and cruised through the river.
The food was already served and we just needed to help ourselves to get some food for our plates. One time. Just this one time. They got the baby from me for me to do the things that needed to be done like get food and drinks for my daughter. After that, I went in and get my baby.
My partner's mom was furious because I didn't get food for my partner's niece. Like the niece's parents was just there grabbing their own food not knowing that their own daughter is just waiting for her food to be served. And now my partner's mom is blaming me because I prioritized my daughter over her granddaughter. So, AITA for prioritizing my daughter over my partner's niece?
PeelingMirthday wrote:
"Ever since I live with my current partner, I help around the house."
It's not "helping", it's doing your share of the housework.
OP responded:
Yes. Given. I do all the mopping, cooking, serving the food, washing the dishes, making all things tidy while they just eat and leave. Yes. It's my shared housework.
Romance-bookworm-55 wrote:
So the other adults are going to point the finger at you, but not get any food for the baby? 🤔They need to prioritize better. It’s not your responsibility. Her actual blood relatives should be taking care of her and not relying on you. NTA.
ThisWillAgeWell wrote:
I don't understand why YOU were expected to get your partner's niece's food in THIS situation. (Whether you have fetched food for her in the past is irrelevant.) Firstly, the child is 7, which is plenty old enough to start learning how to take food from a communal serving dish and putting it on her plate.
Secondly, even if her parents deem her not yet old enough or responsible enough to do it herself without being unhygienic and/or making a mess all over the table, it still doesn't explain why they expected YOU to do it.
Why couldn't the child's parents do it? Why couldn't your partner's mom do it? Why couldn't your partner do it? ALL of the above people have a closer connection to the child than you do. Even if someone was holding your twins at the time and didn't have their hands free, that's still only two babies between four people.
There's some weird dynamic going on in this family, and I suspect a degree of s#$ism and/or classism on their part (e.g. they've gotten into the habit of treating you as the maid). It's difficult to tell because your post is a little vague on certain points. In the absence of further information, I'll say NTA for now.
TALKTOME0701 wrote:
If her parents were there, why was it your responsibility? I don't understand the whole dynamic. I don't get my niece food when her parents are there unless they ask me to. Why would you assume her parents weren't going to feed her?
lenoreislostAF wrote:
If grandma had time to berate you then she had time to feed the kid herself. NTA but I’m telling you this treatment is not going to get better and things will get harder and harder when your boys reach the toddler stage.
Your partner needs to deal with his mother and you need to stand up for yourself. Sharing housework is not the same thing as being expected to be a surrogate parent to a child that is not yours.
Several-Finish-3216 wrote:
NTA. A good parent always prioritizes their own kids over anyone else's. As you stated the girls parents were RIGHT there, and ignoring her and eating themselves. THEY are the ones that are responsible for their own child, not you. You have no obligation of looking after the niece when you have kids of your own that you need to look after.
Best-Mortgage2163 wrote:
NTA, you did what you needed to do You took care of your daughter Which is your responsibility it's the parents responsibility to take care of the niece, not yours. Now, if she was over, at your house then it would be somewhat of your responsibility just to make sure she has food and water and she has a necessities.
It would be your partner.'s responsibility to make sure to keep track of her But no, you're not TA at all the parents should have gotten their kid food before they even got they're plate.