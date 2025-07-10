'AITA for prioritizing my daughter over my partner's niece? My partner's mom is furious.'

The food was already served and we just needed to help ourselves to get some food for our plates. One time. Just this one time. They got the baby from me for me to do the things that needed to be done like get food and drinks for my daughter. After that, I went in and get my baby.

My partner's mom was furious because I didn't get food for my partner's niece. Like the niece's parents was just there grabbing their own food not knowing that their own daughter is just waiting for her food to be served. And now my partner's mom is blaming me because I prioritized my daughter over her granddaughter. So, AITA for prioritizing my daughter over my partner's niece?

The internet did not hold back one bit.

