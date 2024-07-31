'AITA for prioritizing my little sister over my GF? My GF wants her to live with my brother.' UPDATED

She swore that she didn't push them on me. She was emotional and venting to them and they took it upon themselves to harass me. She actually likes my sister and feels sorry that she had to deal with all this loss at such a young age. She thought since I have a big family, I might accept giving them my sister's custody. She is not ready for that responsibility.

This time, I listened to her until she finished, acknowledged her worries and demands, but simply I don't agree. I told her that my sister is staying, and will require the majority of my time until she gets used to her new life. That's why it will be unfair for me to stay in a relationship without being able to invest time and effort in it.