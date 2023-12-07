"AITA for proving that my wife can’t do my job?"

This issue started when my wife left for a week for a girls trip. The kids are in all in school and I took over as the main caregiver when she was gone. It went well and when she came back she asked if I had trouble. I told her no and everything went smoothly.

This started an argument about how I thought it was so easy that she was a SAHM. It wasn’t a good time and I already was pushing her to go back to work partime since the kids were in school.

We have talked about her to start looking around summer. The issue now is I work from home twice a week and every-time she sees my screen or I complain about work she tells me she can do it.