'AITA for publicly humiliating my friend after ruining her relationship?' MAJOR UPDATE

Apparently, a few of Sasha’s other friends got involved and confronted Tim directly. One of them added me to a group chat and said, “You’re not the first girl he’s done this to.” Turns out, Tim has a pattern of sending these kinds of messages to other girls while dating someone. He’s even tried to slide into the DMs of one of Sasha’s old friends.

When Sasha found out about that incident a while back, Tim convinced her it was a “misunderstanding,” just like he’s doing now.

Also found out that Tim didn't miss the cut off, so even though we are of age he is still like supposed to be in college.