'AITA for putting a pad lock on my son's bedroom door so my husband can't go in there?' UPDATED

When my husband saw the padlock he flipped and told me that I was being overdramatic and that this was his house and he would just take a crowbar and pry it off. I told my husband and Jeff that if I saw either of them in that room again or found that someone tampered with that lock, they would both be out of the house.

My husband is now calling me a "grieving war widow" and my middle son is saying that he is entitled to the bigger room now that Trev is gone. Meanwhile all of this drama is making Trev leaving harder on my poor daughter who is truly having a hard time with her big brother being gone.

My husband is demanding I take the lock off of the door and let him clean out the room. I refuse to do this and told him that the only way the room is getting cleaned out would be if Trev no longer wants to live here.

AITA for putting a padlock on the door?