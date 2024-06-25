'AITA for putting both my obese and skinny twins on a diet?'

I tried putting emphasis on staying healthy instead of losing weight. However, Alana guessed that the real reason for this new diet is because I want Megan to lose weight. She started complaining that it’s not fair that she also has to diet because her sister’s fat.

I told her that I didn’t want Megan to feel singled out and feel as though she’s the only one being punished for her weight. AITA?

EDIT: I’ve gone to multiple doctors, and neither of the twins have medical conditions that would influence their weight.