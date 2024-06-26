'AITA for putting in a claim to my late father’s benefit? My aunt is furious.' UPDATED 3X

Two days later, OP shared another update.

I just thought I would post an update to the absolute hell that me and my brother have been put through in regards to my late father’s death benefit. I phoned the company today and they have told me that my father had NO expression of wishes form.

So not only did my aunt lie about being the beneficiary on his expression of wishes form, but she also just blatantly lied about even receiving an email with these details.

They do not exist. She was only listed as a next of kin through his work, not as a beneficiary. She is not entitled to a thing as she claimed she was, and so the hurt and confusion both me and my brother have suffered was for nothing.