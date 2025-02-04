'AITA for questioning whether being a mom Is really the hardest job?'

If you're thinking "Yeah, probably because she's busy with your child all day AH, why don't you take care of all of that when you get home from work." It's not, and I do.

Our toddler (2F) wakes up around 8 AM, either right before or right after I leave for work. My wife wakes up around 12 - 1 PM. Because our daughter is use to this, luckily she's good about playing independently from 8-12.

When my wife wakes up she goes and lets our daughter out of her room, gives her apple juice and a snack, and then sits down on the couch to watch tv or TikTok while our daughter plays around her. She sits there until 5 when I get off work.