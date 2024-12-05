'AITA for rage-quitting my volunteer position after I lost an election for leadership?'

One person (let’s call them Alex) was extremely new (a few weeks), had zero experience at all, decided to run at the last minute, and had a very large friend group with other new members. Alex was barely allowed to run due to how new they were, but made the cut by a handful of days. You can see where this is going.

It was extremely close between me and Alex, and I lost by one vote. The rest of the elected officials were all new members, of the same friend group, also without experience. Then, it was discovered that 9-10 votes, specifically the votes of other people in leadership positions who worked closely with me, were not counted.