'AITA for ratting my mother-in-law out to her boyfriend?'

My MIL moved out to live with her boyfriend after we asked her to leave. Then a week ago she brought us her boyfriend's dog (beautiful golden retriever) and told us that he needed to rehome it because his landlord didn't want pets.
The poor dog was depressed the whole time even though my dog kept bringing him toys and trying to play. Yesterday, MIL's boyfriend showed up at our house to get something of hers out of the garage and saw the dog. They were both overjoyed and the boyfriend said that he thought the dog was missing.
I could have covered for MIL, but I told him that she brought the dog to us and said he wanted to rehome it. Then I also ratted her out for something else that had happened even though it was unnecessary.
The boyfriend is a chef and lives in a large rent house with some other restaurant workers including two early 20s girls who share a bedroom. One of the girls had called my wife and said that MIL had stolen a piece of jewelry and a bottle of perfume from her room.
She just wanted the things back (the jewelry was a gift from her parents) without starting drama in the house. My wife managed to get them back to their rightful owner without boyfriend knowing. Now boyfriend is irate over both situations and kicking MIL out. AITA for ratting MIL out when I could have said a lot less than I did?
faopler writes:
NTA, its not your responsibility to cover for your MIL, she does sound exhausting.
aplort writes:
To her BF, her BF roommates all have your info but you didn't have any of theirs? Like, why didn't you call BF on day 2 of dog and give updates on rehoming? Why would you need to wait for him to stop by to say off of this? Feels like you were just hoarding bad info for purposes unknown. ESH.
deact6777 writes:
NTA but knowing your MIL you guys should have contacted the bf right away about the dog. All you did was tell him the truth, about the dog and the stealing. MIL is unhinged.
rpatou9 writes:
Why do you keep trying to save your mother-in-law for God sake. She sounds like a kleptomaniac and makes very questionable choices for other people without telling them the truth about things. She is definitely TA.
fhypdra writes:
NTA You are actually a hero.