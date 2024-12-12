"AITA for ratting my mother-in-law out to her boyfriend for dumping his dog behind his back and stealing from his roommate?"

My MIL moved out to live with her boyfriend after we asked her to leave. Then a week ago she brought us her boyfriend's dog (beautiful golden retriever) and told us that he needed to rehome it because his landlord didn't want pets.

The poor dog was depressed the whole time even though my dog kept bringing him toys and trying to play. Yesterday, MIL's boyfriend showed up at our house to get something of hers out of the garage and saw the dog. They were both overjoyed and the boyfriend said that he thought the dog was missing.

I could have covered for MIL, but I told him that she brought the dog to us and said he wanted to rehome it. Then I also ratted her out for something else that had happened even though it was unnecessary.