'AITA for reacting badly to my sister's Christmas presents?'

But then they bought my sister an iPhone XR, even though she already had my old iPhone 8 Plus, which was still functional. Later, they got me an XR too, but only because I seemed “jealous” for questioning why she needed one.

A few years ago, I got a second-hand Lenovo laptop for school, which was slow but fine. Then my sister was gifted a new Google Chromebook that also worked as a tablet. I was shocked since she had already broken several laptops, and, as expected, she broke this one too.

Today, on Christmas, I was thrilled to get second-hand Lenovo laptop from my mum. It’s slightly slow but works well enough for my coursework, which I’ve been struggling to complete without one. But then my sister opened her present and it was an Apple iPad with a magnetic keyboard and case.