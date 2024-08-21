Mom asks if she’s wrong for deciding to divorce husband after realizing she doesn’t need him. AITA?

At one point I started to cry because of how overwhelmed I was and called my husband and asked him to forget about the damn vacation and just come home because we need him.

He got mad and called me unreasonable because I got to enjoy my vacation but I won't let him enjoy his for a few days. He snapped at me to handle it myself because he is burnt out and will not return home even one minute sooner than he is supposed to and hung up the phone.

So that's what I did. I did everything myself, and I managed it. I was miserable and tired the entire time but I managed it. In that week I realized that I don't really need my husband.