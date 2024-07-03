'AITA for refusing a luxury purse from my MIL'

HereForParanormal
I (27f) refurbish purses, both luxury and sentimental, as a lucrative side hustle. Sometimes I’ll also go to thrift stores and see if I can find purses that people have discarded and either sell them or give them as gifts.
About 6 months ago, I found a black Latico Leathers tote that was in great condition and decided to keep it for myself. I have a pretty maximalist aesthetic so I make it my own by tying various scarves and beads around the handle periodically. I love this bag and I love it even more than it only cost me $8.
My husband (28m) and I eat dinner at my MIL’s house quite often and she is the originator of the clean girl aesthetic. Everything in her house is very white and minimal. Her style is also this way and she only wears neutrals. I say this because when I first came over with my new bag, she had said how loud it was.
From then on, every time we went over to her house she always made some sort of, “you still carrying that thing around everywhere?” comment. It got to the point that I just started leaving it in the car.
A month ago, though, we all went out to a nicer restaurant and I brought my bag in, to which my MIL scoffed and said, “Please leave that ugly thing in the car. It’s so embarrassing.”
This struck a nerve and we had a little tiff over it, to which it ended with her making a comment that she was going to buy me another bag so she didn’t have to look at mine anymore. In the moment, I didn’t take her seriously and I honestly forgot the whole comment entirely.
Last week, we went over for dinner at her house when she met us at the door with a huge smile. She grabbed my arm and rushed me to the other room and told me she had something to show me.
There was a Kate Spade Perfect Large Tote in a yellow/beige color. “Put it on!” she said. “Don’t you love it?” That’s when I realized that she had bought this for me and I said, “I really appreciate the gesture, but if you’re going to get me a bag, it would be nice to go shopping together so that I can get something that is more my style.”
She told me that it was final sale and when I told her that she should keep it for herself, she blew up and started calling me ungrateful. I told her I wasn’t going to take something that I wouldn’t use, let alone didn’t like and she started crying.
My husband and I left and he told me I should have just taken the bag and used it when we went out with her. For me, something expensive like that should be used by someone who really likes it and it’s obvious she bought it to project herself onto me. AITA?
freerange_chicken
NTA. As long as your bag doesn’t have something lewd or profane on it, she’s out of line asking you to remove it just because she finds it ugly. It’s inappropriate for her to try to project her aesthetic preferences on you.
This wasn’t just a poorly chosen, thoughtless gift where she was misguided but just wanted to get you something nice in good faith. This sounds more like her trying to make her specifically trying to alter your preferences to something she finds more “acceptable.” You shouldn’t have to do that, and you were right not to take it under these circumstances.
HereForParanormal
There was nothing lewd. It currently has a blue tulip scarf tied to one side, a couple orange and pink beaded chains my nieces made me, and various cat keychains, just for reference.
PettyLabelleOtheBall
Your MIL sounds like she’s super fun at parties.
PettyLabelleOtheBall
When it comes to gifts, isn’t it the thought that counts? When the thought is, “Your tacky ass bag embarrasses me, so I bought you something else that won’t shame me when we’re in public”, I’m pretty sure you’re under no obligation to graciously accept. NTA.
jmbbl
I think there's a difference between graciously accepting a gift that isn't your style because the giver meant well, and whatever's happening here. Your MIL didn't mean well. She wanted you to stop carrying the purse you enjoy and switch to one that doesn't embarrass her. The impulse on her part was purely self-serving. So NTA.
VeritasB
So go out and buy her the loudest throw blanket you can find. Gift it to her on her bday or for Christmas and remark that her monotone interior looked like it could use a punch of color. Make sure to add "Don't you just love it?!"
NTA, and clearly this was a manipulative move. She knows it wasn't your taste, it was HERS. The whole crying thing was so petty. Has she always manipulated your husband like this?
Fleurtheleast
For the life of me, I can't understand how someone else's purse can cause a person all this stress and drama. So she doesn't like your purse? That's a shame, but at least it isn't on her body.
Continuously pestering you about it was rude and ridiculous. I can't imagine how and why she let it bother her as much as it did, and I am jealous of the amount of time she obviously has on her hands that this is what she can afford to focus on.
Her buying you this purse wasn't a gift. It was an attempt at control, because if you had accepted it she would have considered it a slap in the face every time you turned up without it, which her hysterical reaction proves, and now you have to plan a whole outfit around the purse she gave you every time you see her, and now you shown her you CAN be bent to suit her whims.
You were right not to take it. As for your husband saying you should have taken it and worn it around her, I'd ask him what exactly gives his mother the right to dictate what you wear. Because that's what she's trying to do. NTA.