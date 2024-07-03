'AITA for refusing a luxury purse from my MIL'

There was a Kate Spade Perfect Large Tote in a yellow/beige color. “Put it on!” she said. “Don’t you love it?” That’s when I realized that she had bought this for me and I said, “I really appreciate the gesture, but if you’re going to get me a bag, it would be nice to go shopping together so that I can get something that is more my style.”

She told me that it was final sale and when I told her that she should keep it for herself, she blew up and started calling me ungrateful. I told her I wasn’t going to take something that I wouldn’t use, let alone didn’t like and she started crying.