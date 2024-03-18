'AITA for refusing a threesome with my girlfriend's best friend?' MAJOR UPDATE

Compatibility is not just about romantic feelings, it also encompasses intimate desires.

In a popular post on the AITAH subreddit, a man asked if he was an AH for refusing a threesome with his GF's best friend. He wrote:

"AITAH for refusing a threesome with my girlfriend's best friend?"

My gf and her best friend have been friends for almost their entire adult lives, and they've had threesomes with previous partners, on both their sides. Now, I didn't know this until recently, as my gf mentioned this like a week or so before she asked me to if I wanted.