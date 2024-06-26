'AITA for refusing to let my family move in because my 16-year-old son doesn’t want them to?'

theworldisonfire8377 wrote:

Make it awkward. Send a group text or chat and tell them that you will give them the exact same level of support as you got when your husband cheated and took off and you were left raising a child on your own.

Simple as that, and they will either get the message and leave you alone or start pandering on with excuses. If they start with excuses, I'd go even more petty and use the same excuses back at them.

Them: Oh well we didn't know it was so hard for you and we're past that now.

You: I didn't know it was so hard for you, and well, you've already lost your house so we're past that now.