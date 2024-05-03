'AITA for refusing to share my massive inheritance with any of my siblings?' UPDATED

"AITA for not giving my inheritance to any of my siblings?"

My dad has passed away and I have gotten all of his inheritance. My dad raised us in strict milltary style household he was a horrible father who take things to the extreme in our childhood and all of his children stopped talking to him. He treated us like we were his property and belittled us all the time, almost as if he hated our existence.

He actually disowned me when I was 15 because I gotten pregnant out of marriage and kicked me out to fend for myself, so I had to figure out how to provide for myself and my child.