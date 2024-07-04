"AITA for refusing to take my sister to Renfair because of what she wants to wear?"

I, 25 f, am the oldest of 4 kids. Brother, Sam 20 m, and sisters (Maddy, 17 f) and (Kiara, 12 f). I have been going to Renfair since I was 16, usually with friends but once Sam and Maddy were 13, I started taking them with me. Kiara just turned 12 a few months ago and said she wanted to go to Renfair this year.

I was hesitant but asked our mom and once she gave the ok, I actually got excited because (very sad about this) Sam is in the marines and can't go this year because he is deployed. That is, I was excited until I found out what she wanted to wear. Maddy and I have been planning and making our outfits since last Renfair (we are both avid seamstresses) and offered to help Kiara design her outfit.