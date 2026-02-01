'AITA for refusing to agree to my husband's 'boundary'?'

quick background - my husband and i have a 2.5 year old. i'm a sahm and we moved states when i gave birth, and i don't have any friends where we live. i had a couple friends where we used to live but i had separate issues with them and we had a falling out before i moved. i've been trying to branch out and make some mom friends where we live now, and my husband is aware of that.
so my husband and i were out at a kid's playplace with our toddler the other day. while we were there, my husband went to use the restroom. while he was gone, a mom nearby struck up idle conversation with me. as my husband's coming back over to me she walks off with her kid.
he casually asks me what she said. i told him she just asked how i was doing and called our son cute. after a moment he goes "did she kind of seem like a lesbian to you?" i chuckled kind of confused and was like "idk?".
he nervously goes "can you do me a favor and like, not make any lesbian friends?" i was like "uhh i don't know, i mean i'm not just going to ask someone's orientation when i'm trying to make a friend." then he got quiet and didn't say anything to me the rest of the time we were there.
eventually we leave, and when we get back in the car he says "there was no reason for you to make me feel so stupid". i asked him what he meant, and he said i was playing dumb. again i asked what he was talking about. he said it was perfectly reasonable for him to ask me to not have any lesbian friends because of my "history", and he shouldn't have to explain it to me.
when i tell you i genuinely had no idea what he was talking about, i really didn't. i sat there for a moment thinking hard about what he could be referring to. eventually i told him "baby i truly don't know what you're talking about, i'm not playing dumb".
he goes "you told me your old roommate tried to sleep with you. it's perfectly reasonable for me to not feel comfortable with you having lesbian friends. and there's no reason i should have to explain that to you and for you to make me feel stupid".
i was flabbergasted? when him and i first started dating, i had 2 girl roommates, my best friends. one of them was bisexual and had an OF account. she had asked me a couple times if id ever be interested in making content with her, to which i said no thanks, and we moved on.
she was my best friend, she never pushed it, literally just offered it twice and then never brought it up again. i told him about it casually when we first started dating because i didn't think it was a big deal. it's not like she asked me WHILE i was dating him, it was before.
so i was like "oh okay i'm sorry, i didn't realize what you were referring to, because i really didn't know that was an issue for you, i really wasn't trying to make you feel stupid". to which he replies "it's just a boundary of mine. i'm not comfortable with you having lesbian friends. i'd like if you could respect that please".
i paused and repeated myself "i'm sorry but i'm not going to straight up ask a potential friend her orientation. if i make a friend and she turns out to be bisexual or a lesbian, i don't want that to stop me being friends with that person".
now, my husband has exhibited some behaviors throughout our relationship that i'm finally wising up to, and realizing they are very much not okay. so i've been doing my research. in the process i'm learning about boundaries and what they actually mean.
"boundaries are not tools for controlling, punishing, or changing other people, nor are they ultimatums, threats, or rigid commands. boundaries define your own actions to ensure safety and respect, rather than restricting another person's behavior".
this is where i struggle to know if i'm wrong here. i do not think it's fair to ask me to filter out any potential friends that can be gay. but after some back and forth he pretty much told me if i don't do that, then i'm putting my potential friendships before him.
and that makes me feel awful, because my potential friendships are not more important than him, but i also do not feel comfortable asking people their sexuality when getting to know them, and then proceeding to cut them off if i learn they're lesbian or something.
another confusing part of this is like, my husband fully supports gay rights, defends gay people to his homophobic family, used to have gay friends, etc. he's just worried about a lesbian friend like, coming onto me...? but then that adds an additional layer, and his apparent lack of trust in me, as if i would cheat on him if a friend came onto me. anyways. i could use some outside input on this. AITA for this?
littlescreechyowl said:
Your husband thinks you’re so easily swayed to cheat on him with a woman you can’t watch your kids throw sand at each other at the park together. Odd.
OP responded:
yes, that bothered me too. he's always had some insecurities around that, because of being cheated on in the past, but i have never given him reason to distrust me.
beerfoodtravels said:
This is an utterly ridiculous request. He should feel stupid.
meifahs_musungs said:
First they move you away from everyone you know. Then they tell you who you can have as friends. This will get worse. Beware. Your husband is making you feel bad so that you give up being in charge of your life. You are married not property. Your husband is treating you like property. NTA.
OP responded:
I don't think you're totally wrong. keeping this in mind.
RaisinBranKing said:
I think your instincts are right here. I’d say to trust those instincts and stand up for yourself. Like you said, boundaries should not be a method of controlling another person.
And it seems pretty crazy to say you can’t be friends with a gay person. And it’s not like you’re trying to have sleepovers with someone or that they’re your best friend in the whole world, it sounds like you’re just trying to make some friendly acquaintances in a new town.
OP responded:
exactly, i'm just trying to get some socializing for my son and i. i'm not leaving him for the first friend i make.
And DankyMcJangles said:
I mean, this is pretty cut and dry. Your husband is a controlling, jealous, bigot. You've got bigger problems than who you might potentially be friends with. He is most definitively not the ally he claims to be, and you don't deserve to be controlled.
NTA.