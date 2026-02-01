'AITA for refusing to agree to my husband's 'boundary'?'

"boundaries are not tools for controlling, punishing, or changing other people, nor are they ultimatums, threats, or rigid commands. boundaries define your own actions to ensure safety and respect, rather than restricting another person's behavior".

this is where i struggle to know if i'm wrong here. i do not think it's fair to ask me to filter out any potential friends that can be gay. but after some back and forth he pretty much told me if i don't do that, then i'm putting my potential friendships before him.

and that makes me feel awful, because my potential friendships are not more important than him, but i also do not feel comfortable asking people their sexuality when getting to know them, and then proceeding to cut them off if i learn they're lesbian or something.