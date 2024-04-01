'AITA for refusing to allow my husband to apologize to our daughter for having cancer?'

You need to accept that life is not fair and there is very little we can do about it. Go to your room and calm yourself down” She told me to go fuck myself and went to her room.

My husband and I have been arguing about how this was handled. He thinks that an apology is not big deal, and he was hurt by what she said but that “he could take it”. I think that she is looking for someone to blame for her current unhappiness and that we, as her parents, are easy targets. I also know that my husband already feels a great deal of guilt for putting our family through so much turmoil.