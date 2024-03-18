'AITA for refusing to attend my mom's NYE wedding because the day is so important to my wife?'

"AITA for refusing to attend my mom's wedding because the day is so important to my wife?"

My mom is currently engaged and so far hadn’t said anything about the wedding. For some background my wife “Lainey” loves the holidays but never gets to host as my mom won’t let go (yes I know Lainey could still host but no one would attend).

I’ve previously asked my mom to step back and let someone else have some limelight but she just says Lainey can host when she’s dead (and she isn’t even that old so we are talking maybe 40 something years) the one holiday Lainey get to host is NYE as it isn’t a family based holiday and our friends are available. Lainey loves it and goes all out.