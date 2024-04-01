'AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding and saying I don't care about keeping up appearances?'

At one point my parents insisted that my sister come along to therapy with me and they joined as well. The idea was everyone would get to understand what I was going through more. The therapist wasn't okay with it but my parents pressured me to say I was, so I did, something I regret to this day.

I would say most of this came from the fact our parents paid more attention to me but that's actually untrue and they ignored me a lot because my sister was always the one who shined and was popular. So she was easier. While I always struggled with anxiety and my emotions. That being ignored for so long contributed to why I got so bad. The real reason my sister feels the way she does, I believe, is because I had a mental health crisis in school and people talked about it and me for ages after. I don't think she ever forgave me for that.