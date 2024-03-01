'AITA for refusing to babysit my 4-year-old cousin because of my phobia of vomit?' MAJOR UPDATE

No one likes to have their plans bailed on last minute, and being the bailer -- even if your reason is valid, can create some tense moments.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for refusing to babysit her four-year-old cousin after finding out she'd recently thrown up. She wrote:

I (16F) often babysit my 4 year old cousin, who we will call Poppy. My aunt pays me a small amount of money to do so (even though I enjoy doing it and would do so even without the money). Poppy is a lovely sweet child and enjoys spending time with me. I have extreme emetophobia. (Editor's note- emetophobia is the phobia of throwing up.)