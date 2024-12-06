'AITA for refusing to babysit my niece at the last minute?'

Sister needs to find an emergency sitter that’s not family. Like many working parents. Point out cost of your class plus time involved and see how equal that is to couple hours of sisters pay.

You are not obligated to help your sister, you can point out to your mom how disappointed you are in her not supporting your education so you can become a self supporting, independent adult.

Parents are huge on dumping that they are disappointed in you. Emily made her choices to have a child and work, you made your choices to go to school. It was not a life or death emergency your mom needs to support both her children not just one. NTA.

ploty writes: