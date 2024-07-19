'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's kids after she accused me of stealing?' 'She even threatened to call the police.'

I was shocked and hurt that she would accuse me of something like that. I tried to convince her that I would never do such a thing, but she wouldn't listen. She even threatened to call the police if I didn't return it.

I couldn't believe my own sister would think so little of me. My parents got involved and took Emily's side, saying that it was suspicious that the ring disappeared right after I had been there. They pressured me to "confess" and return the ring, but I stood my ground because I was innocent.