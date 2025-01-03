'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's kids for free anymore even though she's a single mom?'

NTA. Okay, so “family is supposed to help each other.” In what ways does she help you? This seems to be a very one-sided transaction that has gone on for years. How long, exactly, are you expected to “just suck it up”? Until they are adults? Why aren’t any of these other family members expected to arrange their life around your sister’s children?

I’d suggest really sitting with this predicament and deciding how you’re willing to help, when (days of the week/hours/frequency, for what kind of activity your sister is planning, how much notice you need, etc. Be as clear as possible with yourself. And then be very clear with her.