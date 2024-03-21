'AITA for refusing to be my friend’s alibi so he can cheat on his GF?' UPDATED 7X

OP responded:

I told him from day 1 I though what he was doing was bad. I just didn't think it was my place to go tell Jen isn't that overstepping boundaries? Besides I didn't want to make my housing situation awkward.

F*ckYoApp wrote:

YTA. Omar and Jen are the only decent people here. You straight up tried to warn Matt after saying you didn't want to be involved, you hypocrite.

OP responded:

That was only compensating for the fact I earlier I told him I hadn't seen Jen. I wasn't trying to not get him caught.

If I really wanted him to avoid Jen I would have called him which I didn't do.