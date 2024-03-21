'AITA for refusing to be a bridesmaid because I'm not comfortable wearing a dress?' UPDATED

Verdict: A unanimous NTA.

Two weeks after her original post, she shared this update:

So after my mom said I was banned from the family I thought a lot about whether or not to attend the wedding. I had only blocked my mom and brother. when my aunt called the day before the wedding. I answered without thinking.

She started by asking me what was going on and then she told me that I was being selfish and childish and that I had to think about my brother's feelings and I've worn a dress before so I shouldn't be acting like it was a big deal. I said okay they asked I said no. My aunt then informed me that it didn't matter what he wanted, I should have said yes. I hung up.