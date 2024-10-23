'AITA for refusing to be the designated driver?' 'I was ruining the date.'

FormerRunnerAgain said:

NTA - but in a calmer moment, I would talk to her about her complaint that "it was unfair". Remind her that the two of you have this long standing practice of discussing ahead of time how to be responsible drinkers.

The TWO of you enacted this plan before you went out and you did your part by driving to the event and ordering your pint. She then decided that she didn't go along with the plan and HOW EXACTLY WAS IT UNFAIR THAT YOU DIDN'T GO ALONG? Once this has been settled, then ask how you "started an argument?"