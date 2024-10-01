'AITA for refusing to buy my sister a baby shower gift for her 6th baby?'

When I told her I wouldn’t be buying her a baby shower gift this time, she got upset. I said I’d still go to the shower to celebrate, but I didn’t feel the need to buy her a gift since she should already have everything.

She argued that each baby should be treated the same, and if I gave her a gift for the first, I should for all of them. She even said I wouldn’t understand because I don’t have kids yet. Now, neither of us has apologized, and we haven’t talked since the argument. So, AITAH for refusing to buy her a baby shower gift?

Wanderer866 wrote:

"She argued that each baby should be treated the same, and if I gave her a gift for the first, I should for all of them."

Oh look at that... "if I gave "her" a gift for the first."