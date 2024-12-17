'AITA for refusing to change a students pad?'

The teacher remarked with a "we will see" (???) and walked away. I am not only surprised but confused for a variety of reasons but mainly that the teacher is head of the special needs department and has the proper training with how best to handle Sally and her needs in all forms generally and Sally feels safe and comfortable with her.

I also do not think Sally's parents would want a practical stranger in the bathroom with their daughter to go anywhere near her underwear. Sally has already needed to have her pad changed and the teacher has refused to do it, so rather then argue I brought Sally to the nurse who also refused to do it.