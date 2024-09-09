'AITA for refusing to change my dinner plans based on my son's GF?'

Peony-Pony wrote:

NTA. Your son can go out and buy the ingredients for a vegan dish and make it himself if it's important to him. Expecting you and your family to cater a meal to one individual is unreasonable. You offered to make his girlfriend alkaline vegetables as a compromise.

"When I told Jasper he started getting upset and saying I was not accepting and that I shouldn't be making any meat out of respect so I told him to not bring her over he became very upset."

He'll get over it.