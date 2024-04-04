'AITA for refusing to change my last name back to my maiden name per my fiancée's request?' UPDATED

"AITAH? My (39F) Ex husband (37M) is insisting I change my last name back to my maiden name because his new fiancé (24F) feels it will be awkward for her and I to have the same last name. AITAH for refusing to change it?"

My (39F) ex-husband (38M) has been dating this women for 3 years. For context, she is 24 years old. My ex and I were married for 12 years, and have been divorced for 5 years, we have three kids together who are now teenagers. My ex and I got divorced because we were young when we met and got married and we grew apart as people.

It was a mutual decision, and we agreed our kids came first and have always coparented very well. This has been the case up until the last year when his girlfriend moved in with him. Previously we would do holidays and kids birthdays together, now when she is present they won’t even sit near me at our kids sporting events.