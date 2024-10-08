'AITA for refusing to contact my estranged father after his current wife asked me to?' MAJOR UPDATE

SushiGuacDna wrote:

NTA. Your odds of hurting yourself are high. You are estranged from your father for very good reasons and contacting your father seems emotionally risky. By contrast, your odds of helping the current wife seem low. Why would your Dad care what daughter from wife #2 thinks about his responsibility to wife #5?

Even if there was a high probability that you could help, I would still say that you aren't an AH if you decide not to do it. However, I might say that it would be a good deed if you could find it in yourself to try. In this case, however, I can't think of any reason at all to do anything. It almost certainly won't help and it could very likely hurt you.